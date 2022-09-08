ICICI Bank revises interest rates on these fixed deposits: Key takeaways to note2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 02:29 PM IST
- Interest rates on fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr have been revised by the private sector lender ICICI Bank
Listen to this article
Interest rates on fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr have been revised by the private sector lender ICICI Bank. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, September 8, 2022. In accordance with the revised, the bank is now providing an interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.50% to 5.90%. Fixed deposit rates will now reach a maximum of 6.05% for deposits maturing in 1 to 5 years.