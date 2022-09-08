ICICI Bank revises interest rates on these fixed deposits: Key takeaways to note

ICICI Bank FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days, the bank will now promise an interest rate of 3.50% and on term deposits maturing in 30 days to 45 days, ICICI Bank will now promise an interest rate of 3.60%. Fixed deposits maturing in 46 days to 60 days will now fetch an interest rate of 4.00% and term deposits maturing in 61 days to 90 days will now fetch an interest rate of 4.75%. ICICI Bank is now promising an interest rate of 5.25% on fixed deposits maturing in 91 days to 184 days and the bank will now promise an interest rate of 5.50% on fixed deposits maturing in 185 days to 270 days. On fixed deposits maturing in 271 days to less than 1 year, the bank will now promise an interest rate of 5.70% and on fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to 5 years, ICICI Bank will now promise an interest rate of 6.05%. Fixed deposits maturing in 5 years 1 day to 10 years will now fetch an interest rate of 5.90%.