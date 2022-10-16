ICICI Bank revises interest rates on these fixed deposits: Now get up to 6.50%

The expiration date of ICICI Bank's special FD programme Golden Years FD was also extended on September 30, 2022, to October 31, 2022. Previously, the program's validity date was October 7th, 2022. The bank introduced the ICICI Bank Golden Years FD for elderly folks with higher interest rate incentives on May 20, 2020. Residents who are senior citizens are eligible for an additional 0.10% in interest on an FD under the ICICI Bank Golden Years programme, which is in addition to the existing additional rate of 0.50% per year. This unique benefit is only available for FDs with terms of 5 years and 1 day to 10 years. ICICI Bank now offers an interest rate of 6.00% on deposits maturing in 5 years, 1 day to 10 years, however, elderly citizens will receive an interest rate of 6.60%, which is 60 basis points higher than the standard rate. The special interest rate advantage is applicable to a single FD established with ICICI Bank for an amount less than ₹2 crore. The additional rate will be available on new deposits opened as well as deposits renewed throughout the scheme's duration.