ICICI Bank rolls out festive bonanza, offering ₹6,000 cashback on iPhone 17. Check details

As the craze for the latest iPhone is evident with the sale of iPhone 17 kicking off in India, banks have rolled out tempting offers to their cardholders. As part of the ICICI Bank festive bonanza, cardholders are entitled to receive ₹6,000 instant cashback on buying the iPhone 17.

Besides this offer on iPhone 17, the festive bonanza also enables credit card holders to avail 10 percent off on Flipkart, upto ₹12,500 off on Croma and 12 percent off on Makemytrip.

Credit cards: Festive bonanza offers iPhone 17: The offer of ₹6,000 cashback begins on 19 September and ends on 27 December. It is valid on credit cards.

MacBook Air: One can get upto ₹5,000 instant cashback on MacBook Air. The offer started on 19 September and will end on 27 December.

One Plus: Cardholders are entitled to receive ₹5,000 off on OnePlus mobiles and IoT products. The offer will end on 30 Sept.

WatchUltra3: The offer, which will end on 27 December, gives upto ₹3,000 instant cashback on Apple Watch Ultra 3 GPS.

iPad: The credit card will give upto ₹3,000 instant cashback on iPad. The offer will end on 27 December.

AirPods Pro 3: The cardholders can also receive ₹2,000 instant cashback on AirPods Pro 3.

realme: On buying realme smartphones, the cardholders can get ₹3,000 on a minimum purchase of ₹11,999. The offer will end on 30 September.

Nothing: On buying Nothing smartphones, cardholders can get upto ₹15,000 off. The offer will end on 30 September.

