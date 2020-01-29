Private lender ICICI Bank today announced the launch of a unique self-service delivery facility called ‘iBox’. With this facility, ICICI Bank customers can collect their debit card, credit card, cheque from a branch close to their home or office, in a hassle free manner. Speaking at the launch, ICICI Bank President Sandeep Batra said, “We have always been pioneering innovative and path-breaking banking solutions for enhancing the convenience for our customers. ‘iBox’ facility enhances our offering to take banking to our customers when they want it. They can collect these deliverables at a time of their choosing, 24x7, and on all days including holidays."

Here are the key benefits of ICICI Bank's self-service delivery facility, 'iBox' terminal:

1) Customers can access ‘iBox’ at any time of the day, 24x7, as per their convenience

2) Customers can collect these deliverables at a time of their choosing on all days including holidays

3) The ‘iBox’ terminals have been stationed outside the premises of the Bank’s branches which are accessible beyond the official hours.

4) The fully automated process informs the customer of the current status of their package via an SMS at every stage- from dispatch to delivery.

5) Once the package arrives in the ‘iBox’ terminal, an SMS notification is sent to the customer, which carries the GPS location of the ‘iBox’, an OTP and a QR code.

6) The customer has to then visit the ‘iBox’, enter his/her registered mobile number and submit the OTP or show the QR code to open the box and access the package.

7) The deliverable stays in the ‘iBox’ for seven days during which the customer can collect the same.

8) The iBox therefore, brings in more flexibility for the customers and eliminates the need to visit the branch during busy working hours.

9) The branches which presently house the iBox terminals are located in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Surat, Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Lucknow, Nagpur, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Panchkula.

10) This facility is especially useful for customers who are not available at home to receive their package during working hours.

