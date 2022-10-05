In case of premature withdrawal on FDs under the scheme, ICICI Bank stated that in case Fixed Deposit is opened and the above scheme is prematurely withdrawn/closed after, on, or after 5 years 1 day, the applicable penal rate will be 1.10%. While in case the deposit opened in the above scheme is prematurely withdrawn/closed before 5 years 1 day, the prevailing premature withdrawal policy will be applicable.