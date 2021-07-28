OPEN APP
Private sector lender, ICICI Bank has issued a notice on its revised limits of cash transactions, ATM interchange and chequebook charges for domestic savings account holders. The bank has mentioned this information on its website. However, these services will be applicable from 1 August 2021.

Here is all you need to know about the new ICICI Bank ATM cash withdrawal, chequebook charges from next month:

1) ICICI Bank customers will get the first 3 transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial) in 6 metro locations in a month as per the bank's website.

2) In all other locations, the first five transactions will be free.

3) The bank will charge 20 per financial transaction and 8.50 per non-financial transaction.

4) The ICICI Bank has allowed a total of 4 free cash transactions per month.

5) As per the bank's website, charges above free limits would be 150 per transaction.

6) With effect from August 1, the home branch cash limit for ICICI Bank customers would be 1 lakh-- free per month, per account. Above 1 lakhs – 5 per 1,000, subject to a minimum of 150, the bank said.

7) At the non-home branch – no charges for cash transactions up to 25,000, per day. Above 25,000 – 5 per 1,000, subject to a minimum of 150.

8) For third party transactions, the limit has been set at 25,000 per day. Up to a limit of 25,000 per transaction – 150 per transaction. Above 25,000-limit, cash transactions are not permitted.

9) The charges will be nil for 25 payable-at-par cheque leaves in a year. Above the free limit, the bank will charge 20 for every additional cheque book of 10 leaves.

10) There will be o charges for the first 4 transactions in a month; thereafter 5 per thousand rupees or part thereof, subject to a minimum of Rs150 in the same month.

