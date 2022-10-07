ICICI Bank special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens will close today

The ICICI Bank special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens will close for investment today, October 7, 2022. Senior citizens who want to take advantage of the additional 10 basis points (bps) interest rate over and above the existing rates offered to them can do so by opening an FD under the scheme today. ICICI Bank’s special FD scheme, also known as Golden years FD, is meant for resident senior citizen customers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}