ICICI Bank warns customers against new online fraud, says 'do not…

ICICI Bank cautions customers against clicking on malicious links, which could result in potential hacking and financial loss

ICICI Bank has issued a cautionary advisory to its customers against new online fraud. The private sector lender has urged account holders to remain vigilant against malicious links and applications being circulated on platforms like WhatsApp, email, and others.

What will happen if ICICI Bank accountholders will click on such links? ICICI Bank cautioned that clicking on such links could result in the installation of malicious software or applications, leading to potential hacking and financial loss. These applications may compromise your data, facilitating unauthorized access to your funds.ICICI Customers, please do not do this

Emphasising the critical need for customer vigilance, ICICI Bank advised against installing any suspicious or malicious applications on smartphones.

“Remain vigilant and ensure that you do not install any suspicious/malicious application in your mobile from untrustworthy sources. ICICI Bank never sends any SMS/WhatsApp message to its customers, asking them to call a particular mobile number or download any application,"said the bank in an email to its customers.

The bank clarified that it never sends SMS or WhatsApp messages to customers requesting them to call a specific mobile number or download any application

APK file scam: How does it work

ICICI Bank warned that cybercriminals are tricking customers into downloading harmful files/links. These files, often in the form of unknown APK files, redirect messages from customers' mobile devices for malicious activities like registering on payment apps and forwarding OTPs.

Also Read | Online payment fraud: Beware of these five most common scams in India that everyone should know to protect their money ICICI Bank has also provided safety tips for customers to follow at all times 1)Update your mobile with the latest operating system and security patches.

2)Install applications only from official and trusted sources (like Google Play Store and Apple App Store).

3)Install antivirus/security software from a trusted provider and update it regularly.

4)Verify the permissions of any application before allowing access.

5)Never click on suspicious links in e-mails or messages.

6)Avoid downloading/installing unknown applications/files from untrusted sources.

7)Never share your confidential information like OTP, Password, PIN, and card number with anyone.

