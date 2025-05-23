ICICI Bank wedding loan explained: Interest rates, eligibility, and documents

As wedding related expenses continue to rise in the country, many couples are actively exploring financial resolutions to manage costs efficiently.
ICICI Bank provides for marriage loans, to help aspirational borrowers in helping them meet various wedding related expenses from venue booking to attire, catering etc.
A marriage loan is also known as a wedding loan. It is a type of a personal loan which is designed to assist individuals who require funds to cover the expenditure related to their weddings.
This particular type of loan covers broad expenses such as decorations, jewellery, venue bookings, catering, bridal attire among other associated expenses.
ICICI Bank provides eligible applicants the opportunity to secure a collateral free marriage loan of up to ₹50 lakhs depending on all such applicants meeting the required eligibility criteria.
Here are six simple step by step guide through which you can avail an ICICI Bank marriage loan online in seamless fashion:
Note: The interest rates, terms and conditions discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, conditions and interest rates applicable in your case refer to the official website of ICICI Bank and discuss your doubts with a designated customer service executive.
For more details, clarifications and resolution of doubts related to marriage loans offered by ICICI Bank, visit the official website of the bank.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
