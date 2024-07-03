ICICI Bank’s Sapphiro forex card to benefit students planning to study abroad this year: Key features explained

Primarily meant for students studying abroad, the Sapphiro forex card offers the freedom of 15 currencies, a range of offers and other student benefits.

ICICI Bank's Sapphiro forex card holders are entitled to receive world-wide international lounge access with a free Dreamfolks membership. (Picture for representational purposes only)
Students planning to go abroad for higher studies tend to apply for a forex prepaid card with foreign currencies loaded into it.

Almost all major banks in India offer forex prepaid cards. One such card, Student Sapphiro Forex Prepaid Card, was launched by ICICI Bank recently.

Meant for students who are planning to study abroad, it offers the freedom of 15 currencies, a range of offers and various student benefits. With this card, students are entitled to receive world-wide international lounge access with a free Dreamfolks membership amounting to $99. One can also enjoy two complimentary lounge accesses.

Key features of Sapphiro forex card:

1. Uber rides: Students can enjoy their rides with Uber discount vouchers worth 1,000

2 Membership: One can avail an International Student Identity Card (ISIC) membership worth 999.

3. Free international SIM card: The forex card entitles cardholders to avail one free international SIM card.

4. ATM fee waivers: The cardholder is also entitled to three monthly ATM fee waivers.

Get 5 per cent cashback

To avail 5 per cent cashback, customers should spend on groceries or transit through any international website using the ICICI Bank Student Sapphiro Forex Prepaid Card. A maximum of 3,000 will be credited to the customer every month. The cashback will be credited in the equivalent currency used for the transaction.

The bank website also mentions that one month is defined from 00.00.00 hours on Day 1 to 23:59:59 hours on the last day of the month.

Availing lounge visits

To avail international lounge visits, one must open the DreamFolks app. On this, the cardholder needs to type the mobile number before clicking ‘send OTP’.

Now, one has to enter the membership ID and PIN sent in the kit before clicking ‘submit’.

ICICI Bank and Axis Bank revise their FD interest rates. Check latest rates here

Subsequently, type the cardholder's information and click ‘next’. Then click ‘browse’ for the required service. Now, the subscriber needs to enter airport name to view the list of outlets. One has to select the outlet to view its details. Now click ‘member access’ to proceed.

Select the card the person wants to use or click on ‘details’ to see the benefits.

Now the cardholder is supposed to click ‘use this card’ to proceed. Show this QR card to get access to the outlet. The complimentary lounge access will be valid for one year.

