ICICI Coral Credit Card review 2025: Features, rewards, lounge access and how to maximise benefits

The ICICI Coral Credit Card stands out as a lucrative choice for individuals seeking an entry-level premium card experience without the burden of hefty fees.
This credit card is issued by ICICI Bank, one of the nation’s leading private sector banks. It is designed to cater to both shoppers and travelers alike.
It provides a blend of rewards, lifestyle and travel benefits. With a joining fee of just ₹500 plus GST and an annual fee that can be waived off by spending ₹1.5 lakh in a year, it provides a clearly cost-effective solution for credit cardholders looking to maximise the benefits of using a credit card in an easy-going manner in day-to-day life.
The ICICI Coral Credit card holders benefit from a straightforward yet simple reward points system. For every ₹100 spent on retail excluding fuel, users earn two reward points, whereas utilities and insurance transactions fetch one reward point per ₹100 spent.
The credit card also features distinct milestone rewards. For example, 2,000 points are credited upon spending ₹2 lakh and an additional 1,000 points for every ₹1 lakh spent thereafter, up to a maximum of 10,000 points on an annual basis.
These points can be redeemed for a variety of options, including travel vouchers, lifestyle products, or even cash, thus ensuring flexibility and tangible value for users.
One of the ICICI Coral Credit Card's most standout features is its complimentary access to airport and railway lounges. Recent policy changes require cardholders to spend ₹75,000 in the preceding quarter to unlock one complimentary domestic airport lounge access for the next quarter.
Furthermore, users enjoy one complimentary railway lounge access every quarter, making it a decisive game changer for frequent travellers. The case becomes even more compelling if you are a traveller from a smaller city. The credit card also provides a 1% waiver on fuel surcharges at HPCL outlets for transactions between ₹400 and ₹4,000.
In case of entertainment, the credit card offers a ‘Buy One Get One’ deal on movie tickets. This service is provided through BookMyShow and INOX twice every month.
Credit card holders can also avail of dining discounts at over 2,500 restaurants under the ICICI culinary treats programme.
The security is enhanced by chip and PIN technology, resulting in safe transactions at merchant outlets.
|Feature
|Details
|Effective joining cost
|₹590 including GST ( ₹500 + 18% GST)
|Annual fee waiver logic
|Waiver applicable from second year onwards upon ₹1.5 lakh annual spend.
|Fuel waiver cap
|Maximum waiver capped at ₹250 per billing cycle.
|BOGO movie booking limit
|Applicable only twice per month across both BookMyShow and INOX combined.
|POS security
|Enabled with EMV chip and PIN for added security during card swipes
Note: The features listed above are illustrative. Please refer to the official ICICI Bank website or latest credit card terms and conditions for the most accurate and updated details.
Hence, the ICICI Coral Credit Card is an efficient and well-rounded option for those seeking a blend of rewards, travel, cashbacks, and lifestyle benefits at an affordable price. The recent updates to lounge access criteria and robust reward structure make it a strong contender in the entry-level premium segment.
