Credit cards add a great value to your lifestyle as it provides you exclusive offers and deals on your favourite brands which can help you save big while spending less. Credit cards can be a great help if planned wisely and can also prove to be a necessity as it can save you in crucial times when you really require funds and are not in the position to pay. If you have applied for an ICICI credit card, you can activate your credit card in simple and quick steps. Let us have a look:

Steps to activate ICICI credit card Activation via net banking: Log in to the ICICI Bank internet banking portal with your user ID and password.

Go to the ‘Credit Cards’ section in the menu.

Select ‘Generate Now’ which will be available below the ‘Credit Card PIN’ option.

Choose the credit card you would like to activate.

Check your card number and enter CVV.

Follow the instructions provided by the bank to finish the activation process.

Activation via mobile banking: Download the ICICI Bank (iMobile) mobile app.

Log in to your account.

In the ‘Services’ section, choose Card PIN services.

Select ‘Credit Card PIN Generation’.

Enter the new card PIN and verify your mobile number.

Click on Submit. Activation via customer care: Contact the ICICI Bank customer care helpline number.

Choose the credit card activation option following the IVR (Interactive Voice Response) instructions.

Provide your card number.

Check your activation request. Activation via ATM: Visit the nearest ICICI Bank ATM.

Put your credit card into the ATM.

Choose the ‘PIN Generation’ option.

Follow the instructions displayed on the screen. Steps to register on the ICICI Bank net banking as a new user Login to the ICICI Bank Net Banking portal.

Click on ‘Get User ID’. Go through the instructions and click on ‘Click here to Proceed’.

Now go to the Credit Card option.

Enter your credit card number along with your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

You will then be directed to the login page.

On the login page, click on ‘Get Password’.

Verify your registered mobile number with an OTP.

Generate the new password. Post activation steps Set up internet banking:You can register your card for internet and mobile banking to view transactions, check statements and change your card settings.

Enable international usage: For international transactions, make sure this feature is enabled via internet banking or via customer care. This feature can help you do transactions smoothly when you travel internationally or if you want to do transactions on foreign websites.

Review terms and conditions: Familiarise yourself with the card’s features, fees and rewards program so you can make the most of it.

In conclusion, credit cards can be a great way to save on your expenses while not compromising on your lifestyle and wants. However, unplanned spending and spontaneous transactions can make you fall into a debt trap which will be a burden for your financial health.

Defaults in bill repayments can damage your credit score which will lower your chances of getting loans in future. Hence, always be aware of your spending and make wise decisions.