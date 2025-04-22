ICICI credit card balance transfer: Process, eligibility and key benefits explained

Do you have high-interest credit card debt from an earlier bank that's being carried over? An ICICI Bank credit card balance transfer can enable you to reduce your interest costs and facilitate debt consolidation. But, what do you need to keep in mind, and how does this process really work?
Let's consider the precautions of transferring a balance using ICICI Bank, as well as the process in greater detail.
Balance transfers mean that you transfer outstanding balances from one or more credit card(s) to your ICICI Bank credit card, in such a way that is often at reduced or zero percent interest for a limited amount of time.
You may utilise this service to:
ICICI Bank credits cardholders who handle the repayment of their credit card balances have the option for this service.
You should also have:
ICICI Bank offers two main types of balance transfers:
Typically, the transfer is completed within three to five business days after approval. The money is moved via demand draft or direct credit to your other bank’s credit card account.
In conclusion, if you wish to pay off your credit card debt and reduce your interest payments, take advantage of the ICICI Bank’s balance transfer service. It can be highly beneficial with fast processing and multiple payment options if used wisely.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
