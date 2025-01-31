There are various means of ensuring that your payment is processed efficiently and promptly for whatever reason you might favour more traditional options or online ones such as net banking and smartphone applications. In order to help you manage your finances better, this provides an exhaustive rundown of these methods.
A credit card bill is simply the monthly summary of all the transactions made during one billing cycle, including purchases, cash advances, fees, and other expenses. The bill includes the due date, the minimum amount to pay, and the total amount that must be repaid.
In conclusion, a good credit score and eliminating unnecessary fines is possible if one pays his/her ICICI credit card statement on time. Always marking your payment dates would help reduce costs on interest payable and would provide you with debt management in its best sense by paying more than the minimum required amount.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks.)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.