There are various means of ensuring that your payment is processed efficiently and promptly for whatever reason you might favour more traditional options or online ones such as net banking and smartphone applications. In order to help you manage your finances better, this provides an exhaustive rundown of these methods.

What is a credit card bill? A credit card bill is simply the monthly summary of all the transactions made during one billing cycle, including purchases, cash advances, fees, and other expenses. The bill includes the due date, the minimum amount to pay, and the total amount that must be repaid.

Different methods for ICICI Bank credit card bill payment 1) Through net banking Go to the ICICI Bank net banking interface.

Type your password and customer ID.

Go to the "credit cards" menu and select the card you would like to pay for.

Select "pay now."

To effect the payment, select your savings or current account.

Choose between minimum amount due, total amount due, or any arbitrary amount.

Confirm and complete the payment. 2) Through mobile app Open the ICICI Bank mobile app and log in.

Select the credit card from the "cards" section.

Click on "pay bill."

Choose the account for the payment to be made from.

You may either choose an existing option or key in the amount to be paid.

Complete the payment process. 3) Through bill desk Go to the bill desk website of ICICI Bank.

Input your email address and credit card information.

Specify the amount you wish to spend.

Choose the bank account you wish to use for the payment.

You will be redirected to the online banking interface of the chosen bank.

Log in and authenticate the transaction by using the OTP issued to your registered mobile number.

4) Through debit card Swipe your debit card at any ICICI Bank ATM.

Choose "more options" and then "pay the credit card bill."

Enter the desired payment amount.

Verify the payment. 5) Through other’s bank net banking Open the net banking interface of another bank and log in.

Click on the plus sign under "payments"

Fill up the information to get the ICICI Bank credit card registered.

Use this biller to pay bills. 6) Through NEFT Open your net banking account and log in.

Select NEFT for the payment.

Enter the 16-digit number of your account in the ICICI Bank credit card as the account number.

Use the ICICI Bank-provided unique ICICI credit card IFSC code.

Complete the transaction. 7) Through UPI Open your selected mobile banking app and log in.

Then, select "UPI payment" and tap on "send money."

Enter your UPI ID or ICICI credit card number.

Add any comments along with the payment amount.

Confirm and complete the payment. Offline ways 1) Cash Go to the closest ICICI Bank branch.

On the counter, pay your credit card bill in cash. 2) Cheque Write a cheque or draft issued in favour of your ICICI credit card account.

Deposit at the closest ICICI ATM or branch.

In conclusion, a good credit score and eliminating unnecessary fines is possible if one pays his/her ICICI credit card statement on time. Always marking your payment dates would help reduce costs on interest payable and would provide you with debt management in its best sense by paying more than the minimum required amount.