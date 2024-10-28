Credit Cards: ICICI Bank is restructuring its credit card rewards program effective November 15, 2024, increasing spend thresholds for benefits like lounge access and capping reward points for specific categories. Changes aim to balance customer rewards with long-term profitability.

Every bank needs to maintain a balance between the credit card rewards offered to customers and profitability. The balance ensures the rewards program can be provided to customers on a sustainable basis in the long term. Banks like HDFC Bank and Axis Bank have restructured the benefits on their credit cards in the recent past. Now, it is ICICI Bank’s turn to do the same.

The bank has announced some big changes to its credit card reward program. The changes will be effective from 15th November 2024. Let us discuss what these changes are and how they will affect you.

Changes to ICICI Bank credit card rewards program Some of the changes ICICI Bank has introduced on its Some of the changes ICICI Bank has introduced on its credit cards include the following.

ICICI Bank credit cardholders will now need to spend Rs. 75,000 in the preceding quarter to avail of domestic airport lounge access in the subsequent quarter. For example, a cardholder will need to spend Rs. 75,000 in the October to December 2024 quarter to avail domestic airport lounge access in the January to March 2025 quarter.

Earlier, the spend amount for lounge access was Rs. 35,000 in a quarter. The spend amount was effective from April 2024. Before that, the spend amount for lounge access was Rs. 5,000. So, over a period of time, ICICI Bank has increased the spend amount for lounge access from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 35,000 (April 2024) to the current Rs. 75,000 (November 2024).

Some ICICI credit cards offered Spa access at domestic airports on the basis of the DreamFolks card. The Spa access benefit will be discontinued from 15th November 2024.

For some credit cards, the earning of reward points has been capped on utility spends of up to Rs. 40,000/month, while for some credit cards, it has been capped to spends of up to Rs. 80,000/month. The Merchant Category Codes (MCC) for utility spends are 4899, 4900, 4901, and 3887.

Similarly, for some credit cards, the earning of reward points has been capped on insurance premium payments of up to Rs. 40,000/month, while for some credit cards, it has been capped on insurance premium payments of up to Rs. 80,000/month. The Merchant Category Codes (MCC) for insurance are 5960, 6300, 6381, and 6399.

For the list of the specified credit cards, refer to the ICICI Bank website.

The ICICI Bank Emeralde Mastercard Metal Credit Card will no longer earn reward points on Government-related spends. The Merchant Category Codes (MCC) for Government transactions are 6760, 9222, 9211, 9399, 9402, and 9405.

For some credit cards, the earning of reward points has been capped on grocery and departmental store spends of up to Rs. 20,000/month, while for some credit cards, it has been capped to spends of up to Rs. 40,000/month. The Merchant Category Codes (MCC) for grocery and departmental store spends are 3333, 5411, 5412, 5441, 9751, 5311, 5331, and 5499.

The fuel surcharge waiver will be applicable for fuel spends up to Rs. 50,000 per month. For spends beyond this limit, the fuel surcharge waiver will not be applicable. For the ICICI Bank Emeralde Mastercard Metal Credit Card, the fuel surcharge waiver will be applicable for fuel spends up to Rs. 100,000 per month.

The Merchant Category Codes (MCC) for fuel transactions are 1361, 3851, 5172, 5541, 5542, 5983, 9752, and 5555.

The spends made on categories like rent, government transactions, and education will be excluded for the calculation of annual fee reversal and milestone benefits.

When you use your ICICI Bank credit card to make a payment directly to a school or a college, no fee will be charged. These transactions also include international education payments. However, when you use the credit card to make an education payment through a third-party website or app, a fee of 1% of the transaction amount will be charged.

For utility transactions exceeding Rs. 50,000/month, a fee of 1% of the transaction amount will be charged.

For fuel transactions exceeding Rs. 10,000/month, a fee of 1% of the transaction amount will be charged.

There will be a Rs. 199 fee for add-on or supplementary cards. The fee will be charged in the card anniversary month statement.

The spend threshold for annual fee waiver for the Emeralde credit cards has been reduced to Rs. 10 lakhs. Earlier the spend threshold was Rs. 15 lakhs. It is applicable for ICICI Bank Emeralde Visa Credit Card, ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit Card, and ICICI Bank Emeralde Private Credit Card.

ICICI Bank has revised the late payment charges for credit cards as follows.

Outstanding amount Late payment charge Less than Rs. 100 Nil Rs. 101 to Rs. 500 Rs. 100 Rs. 501 to Rs. 1,000 Rs. 500 Rs. 1,001 to Rs. 5,000 Rs. 600 Rs. 5,001 to Rs. 10,000 Rs. 750 Rs. 10,001 to Rs. 25,000 Rs. 900 Rs. 25,001 to Rs. 50,000 Rs. 1,100 More than Rs. 50,000 Rs. 1,300

In the last few years, we have seen many banks revise the benefits on their credit cards multiple times. The bank may launch a credit card with lucrative benefits to get new users. Once the credit card gets a specified number of users and market share, the bank begins to right size the benefits to make the reward program sustainable in the long run.