Credit cardholders of ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are reporting credit limit enhancement offers, with some customers seeing their existing limits more than double. The offers are being extended to select customers, allowing them to access higher spending limits without applying for a new credit card.
Several cardholders shared their experiences on X on 18 November, with some receiving substantial increases while others continue to wait for an offer.
Banks generally determine eligibility for credit limit enhancements based on customers' repayment history and other credit-related factors. Eligible cardholders can check for offers through the banks' apps, SMS or online portals. Here's what you need to know.
ICICI Bank customers can check whether they are eligible for a credit limit increase through multiple channels. According to an X post by ‘CardMintz’, who shared details of an enhancement offer, cardholders can check using the following methods:
Some customers have reported receiving offers after several years. However, not all cardholders have received a credit limit enhancement offer.
HDFC Bank cardholders have also reported receiving offers of credit limit enhancements via SMS, email and WhatsApp.
Credit cardholders can check whether they are eligible for a limit enhancement by visiting the HDFC Bank credit card limit enhancement page and entering the last four digits of their card and their registered mobile number.
An X user, ‘Card Maven’, also mentioned checking email notifications or sending the message “Enhance CC Limit” to HDFC Bank's WhatsApp banking number.
It also shared a service message offering an increased credit card limit of ₹16.75 lakh. The message read, “This new limit comes at no extra cost and is free of any terms and conditions. It is our pleasure to inform you that this exclusive offer is only available for a limited time and to a select few customers like you.”
Interestingly, an X user, ‘Jassneet Singh’, shared an unusual experience with ICICI Bank's credit limit enhancement offer. He said the bank increased the limit on his Amazon Pay ICICI credit card from ₹4.6 lakh to ₹15 lakh.
However, instead of entering the last four digits of his Amazon Pay card while replying to the SMS, he entered those of his other ICICI EPM (Emerald Private Metal) credit card. The bank subsequently increased the credit limit on his EPM card to ₹15 lakh instead.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Credit limit enhancement offers are subject to bank eligibility criteria and may not be available to all customers.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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