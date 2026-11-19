Credit cardholders of ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are reporting credit limit enhancement offers, with some customers seeing their existing limits more than double. The offers are being extended to select customers, allowing them to access higher spending limits without applying for a new credit card.

Several cardholders shared their experiences on X on 18 November, with some receiving substantial increases while others continue to wait for an offer.

Banks generally determine eligibility for credit limit enhancements based on customers' repayment history and other credit-related factors. Eligible cardholders can check for offers through the banks' apps, SMS or online portals. Here's what you need to know.

How can ICICI Bank customers check credit limit enhancement offers? ICICI Bank customers can check whether they are eligible for a credit limit increase through multiple channels. According to an X post by ‘CardMintz’, who shared details of an enhancement offer, cardholders can check using the following methods:

SMS: Send “CRLIM + last four digits of your credit card” to 5676766 from your registered mobile number.

iMobile app: Check the messages section or credit card section for an available offer.

WhatsApp: Navigate to “Credit Card Services” and select the option to increase the credit card limit. Some customers have reported receiving offers after several years. However, not all cardholders have received a credit limit enhancement offer.

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How can HDFC Bank customers check the offer? HDFC Bank cardholders have also reported receiving offers of credit limit enhancements via SMS, email and WhatsApp.

Credit cardholders can check whether they are eligible for a limit enhancement by visiting the HDFC Bank credit card limit enhancement page and entering the last four digits of their card and their registered mobile number.

An X user, ‘Card Maven’, also mentioned checking email notifications or sending the message “Enhance CC Limit” to HDFC Bank's WhatsApp banking number.

It also shared a service message offering an increased credit card limit of ₹16.75 lakh. The message read, “This new limit comes at no extra cost and is free of any terms and conditions. It is our pleasure to inform you that this exclusive offer is only available for a limited time and to a select few customers like you.”

What unusual offer did ICICI Bank customer receive? Interestingly, an X user, ‘Jassneet Singh’, shared an unusual experience with ICICI Bank's credit limit enhancement offer. He said the bank increased the limit on his Amazon Pay ICICI credit card from ₹4.6 lakh to ₹15 lakh.

However, instead of entering the last four digits of his Amazon Pay card while replying to the SMS, he entered those of his other ICICI EPM (Emerald Private Metal) credit card. The bank subsequently increased the credit limit on his EPM card to ₹15 lakh instead.