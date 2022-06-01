ICICI HFC offers up to 7.25% interest rate on AAA rated fixed deposit

ICICI Home Finance Interest Rates On FD For Public Deposits

According to the interest rates in effect from May 30, 2022, the company is currently offering a 5.25 per cent interest rate on 12- to 24-month cumulative deposits. The interest rate applicable to cumulative deposits of 24 to 36 months is 5.95 per cent, 6.60 per cent for cumulative deposits of 36 to 60 months, 6.80 per cent for cumulative deposits of 60 to 84 months, and 6.95 per cent for cumulative deposits of 84 to 120 months. The company provides a maximum interest rate of 6.75 per cent on non-cumulative deposits of 84 to 120 under the monthly income plan, 6.80 per cent under the quarterly income plan, and 6.95 per cent under the yearly income plan on non-cumulative deposits of 84 to 120. On public deposits of less than ₹2 crore, a 0.25 per cent additional interest rate would be applied to elderly citizens and ICICI Group workers.