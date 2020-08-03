ICICI Bank home loan EMIs to fall as bank cuts MCLR rate

ICICI Bank also revised interest rates on fixed deposits (below ₹2 crore) for effective 14 July. Starting from interest rate of 2.75% on FD deposits between 7 days to 14 days, ICICI Bank is currently offering 5.15% on deposits between 1 year to 389 days. Customers get 5.35% on FDs with maturity between 18 months days and 2 years 5.35% which rises to 5.50% on deposits of over three years. On term deposits maturing in 3 years to 10 years, ICICI Bank gives 5.50% interest. Senior citizens get an additional interest rate of 50 basis points across all maturities.