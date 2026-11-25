ICICI Life Insurance Limited has launched ICICI Life Guaranteed Indexed Pension, a retirement income product designed to provide customers with a combination of guaranteed and market-linked annuity income.

The product aims to offer financial stability during retirement through a guaranteed income component while helping policyholders protect their purchasing power against inflation through a variable income component linked to market performance.

Advertisement

According to the insurer, the product allows customers to choose the proportion of their retirement corpus allocated to guaranteed annuity income, with the remaining portion linked to the NIFTY 50 Total Return Index. This enables policyholders to participate in market movements and potentially benefit from higher retirement income over the long term.

Also Read | ESIC rules eased: No separate claims needed for sickness and maternity benefits

Vikas Gupta, Chief Product Officer, ICICI Life Insurance, said: "With increasing life expectancy, individuals need to plan for a longer retirement period. Rising living expenses and changing financial priorities make it crucial to have retirement solutions that provide stability while also offering the potential for market-linked income growth. "

"With ICICI Life Guaranteed Indexed Pension, customers can choose the level of guaranteed income they are comfortable with along with the opportunity to benefit from market performance. This flexibility enables them to make informed choices and plan their retirement years with greater confidence and financial security," Gupta added.

Advertisement

Flexible guaranteed and market-linked income options A key feature of ICICI Life Guaranteed Indexed Pension is the flexibility to select a guaranteed annuity component ranging from 60% to 100%. The remaining allocation, wherever applicable, is linked to the NIFTY 50 Total Return Index.

The guaranteed component is intended to provide income stability, while the index-linked portion offers potential upside based on market performance. The structure is designed to help retirees balance predictable income requirements with the need to manage inflation-related risks.

The insurer said the product is available in both single-life and joint-life options, along with a return of purchase price feature.

Under this provision, in the event of the death of the annuitant or the last surviving annuitant, the death benefit equivalent to the total premiums paid will be returned to the nominee.

Advertisement

Annuity Advance feature offers liquidity The pension product also includes an 'Annuity Advance' feature to address customers' immediate liquidity requirements during retirement.

Through this facility, policyholders can receive up to 99% of the next five years' guaranteed annuity payments in advance as a lump sum. This provision is intended to help retirees meet significant expenses without having to wait for their regular annuity payment cycles.

Customers can also select the frequency of their annuity payouts based on their financial requirements. The available options include monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and yearly payments.

This flexibility allows policyholders to align their retirement income with recurring household expenses, planned financial commitments and other cash flow requirements.

Health and wellness services included In addition to retirement income benefits, ICICI Life Guaranteed Indexed Pension offers value-added services covering health management and wellness.

Advertisement

According to the insurer, these services are intended to support customers' broader healthcare and wellness requirements as they prepare for retirement and manage their needs during their post-retirement years.

The product combines guaranteed income, market-linked participation, liquidity flexibility and additional wellness services to address different financial and lifestyle requirements during retirement.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer