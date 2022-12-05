ICICI Lombard, AU Small Finance Bank announce bancassurance tie-up

AU Small Finance Bank has been expanding its distribution footprints across India and this tie-up aims to enrich its general insurance offering with agile, digital & paperless solutions offered by ICICI Lombard. The entire suite of products will be offered across 980+ banking touchpoints spread over 20 states & 2 union territories. The customer centric products will provide long-term financial security to customers and their families. With both organisations believing in offering the best to customers through innovation and consistency, this partnership would offer customers the best of both worlds.