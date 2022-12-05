ICICI Lombard, AU Small Finance Bank announce bancassurance tie-up

ICICI Lombard, AU Small Finance Bank announce bancassurance tie-up1 min read . 05:33 PM IST
ICICI Lombard’s entire suite of products will be offered across 980+ banking touchpoints spread over 20 states and two union territories.
NEW DELHI: ICICI Lombard General Insurance is entering into a bancassurance tie-up with AU Small Finance Bank. The partnership will provide the bank’s diverse customers access to the Non-life insurer’s portfolio and enhance penetration across India.
AU Small Finance Bank has been expanding its distribution footprints across India and this tie-up aims to enrich its general insurance offering with agile, digital & paperless solutions offered by ICICI Lombard. The entire suite of products will be offered across 980+ banking touchpoints spread over 20 states & 2 union territories. The customer centric products will provide long-term financial security to customers and their families. With both organisations believing in offering the best to customers through innovation and consistency, this partnership would offer customers the best of both worlds.
Sanjeev Mantri, executive director, ICICI Lombard, said, “...This partnership will help further strengthen our distribution and unravel growth opportunities through the bank’s wide network. With our extensive range of customised solutions for risk management we are confident that we will be able to address varied customer segments across India."
Uttam Tibrewal, executive director, AU Small Finance Bank, said, “...Expanding our bouquet of financial services and customer value proposition, we wanted to associate with additional general insurance partner to add value to our existing range of products & services while helping our customers plan for better financial security. We welcome ICICI Lombard as our valued insurance partner who, we believe, has the ability and experience to understand customers’ needs and offer them customized need-based solutions and provide seamless services..."