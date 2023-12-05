ICICI Lombard launches MaxProtect: From features to benefits, all you need to know
MaxProtect, introduced by ICICI Lombard, provides extensive coverage at a budget-friendly rate.
ICICI Lombard has introduced MaxProtect, the latest addition to its range of customer-focused products. Tailored to align with the dynamic lifestyles of customers, MaxProtect aims to deliver comprehensive coverage at a competitive price. This product is designed to provide a cost-effective, inflation-adjusted solution to address the healthcare requirements of both individuals and families, said the company.