ICICI Lombard launches MaxProtect: From features to benefits, all you need to know

ICICI Lombard has introduced MaxProtect, the latest addition to its range of customer-focused products. Tailored to align with the dynamic lifestyles of customers, MaxProtect aims to deliver comprehensive coverage at a competitive price. This product is designed to provide a cost-effective, inflation-adjusted solution to address the healthcare requirements of both individuals and families, said the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MaxProtect offers a choice between two customer-centric insurance plans. Firstly, the MaxProtect Classic plan provides comprehensive coverage, ensuring robust financial protection for various scenarios. It encompasses a range of medical services, including advanced treatments, donor expenses, hospital stays (excluding suites), unlimited sum insured reset benefits, domiciliary hospitalisation, and unlimited teleconsultation.

On the other hand, the MaxProtect Premium plan stands out for its extensive features, such as global coverage, access to air ambulance services, and a unique claim protector feature. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Going beyond standard coverage, MaxProtect delivers a comprehensive and advanced level of protection, ranging from ₹1 crore to ₹10 crores, with an unlimited option available. Annual premiums start at ₹9,367 for a floater policy worth ₹1 crore covering two adults, approximately equivalent to ₹26 per day, making it accessible to a broad range of customers. Notably, MaxProtect preserves the accrued no-claim bonus, which remains with the customer even in case of future claims, ensuring ongoing peace of mind throughout the insurance term.

Girish Nayak, Chief – Technology, Health UW & Claims, ICICI Lombard, said, “We have always been at the forefront of providing our customers with simple and technologically enabled risk solutions to their specific needs. MaxProtect embodies our dedication to providing holistic health insurance solutions that effortlessly align with the ever-changing requirements of our customers. With its health coverage ranging from ₹1 crore to ₹10 crore at budget-friendly premiums from as low as ₹ 26/day and ground-breaking innovations such as Anywhere Cashless, MaxProtect envelops you in a unique cocoon of reassurance, ensuring unwavering support in times of medical need."

Informed by comprehensive consumer insights derived from consumer research conducted by ICICI Lombard, MaxProtect effortlessly adjusts to evolving health insurance preferences. Driven by rising medical expenses, the prevalence of lifestyle-related ailments, and individual experiences, customers now seek enhanced coverage. Previously satisfied with policies in the range of ₹10-20 lakhs, they now prioritise coverage of ₹50 lakh or more. Indian health insurance buyers emphasise value, basing their choices on meticulous price-benefit analysis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Given this scenario, Indian health insurance purchasers now give precedence to value-oriented decisions, incorporating a thorough cost-benefit assessment into their decision-making process. Taking this into consideration, MaxProtect offers comprehensive coverage through its extensive network of affiliated hospitals. Notably, policyholders can avail themselves of cashless hospitalisation at any medical facility across India. By submitting a request through the IL Take Care app 24 hours before hospitalisation, they can enjoy the associated benefits.

