ICICI Lombard rolls out innovative 'Game of Life' media campaign. Details here
ICICI Lombard’s new product ‘Game of Life’ revolutionizes the insurance landscape through a groundbreaking campaign centred around disruptive gamification.
ICICI Lombard has introduced a groundbreaking integrated media initiative called “Game of Life". This pioneering concept in the insurance domain combines the excitement of gaming with the practicality of insurance. Departing from the conventional use of celebrity endorsements and traditional marketing strategies within the industry, this campaign leverages the captivating allure of virtual games. This innovative approach strongly connects with the digital-native generation, making the brand more appealing not only to a younger audience but also positioning it as a tech-centric player.