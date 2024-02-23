ICICI Lombard rolls out innovative 'Game of Life' media campaign. Details here

ICICI Lombard has introduced a groundbreaking integrated media initiative called “Game of Life". This pioneering concept in the insurance domain combines the excitement of gaming with the practicality of insurance. Departing from the conventional use of celebrity endorsements and traditional marketing strategies within the industry, this campaign leverages the captivating allure of virtual games. This innovative approach strongly connects with the digital-native generation, making the brand more appealing not only to a younger audience but also positioning it as a tech-centric player. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sheena Kapoor – Head Marketing, Corporate Communications & CSR, ICICI Lombard said, “We are excited about our new brand campaign ‘Game of Life’. In our constant endeavour for innovation, the campaign is an original and disruptive take with a unique narrative and tonality inspired by the gaming world and gaming characters! The central theme is that the game of life is wrought with uncertainties and urges the viewer to stay protected and ‘revive’ oneself with ICICI Lombard’s insurance solutions."

Kapoor added, “By putting the characters in a game-like scenario, we created a relatable story combining situations from real life to communicate how life can be enhanced when you have an apt protection shield in place. Gamification was not just merely a creative choice, but a strategic endeavour to engage with the audiences, especially the younger generation to help them appreciate the value of insurance early in life." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the heart of the initiative lies a captivating film, unfolding within a virtual gaming realm that mirrors reality. The protagonist navigates life’s challenges through a third-person game interface, where a life/power bar dynamically fluctuates in response to the character’s experiences. This visual representation vividly illustrates how life’s adversities, such as unforeseen illnesses or accidents, diminish our ‘power,’ symbolically underscoring the crucial role of insurance in such situations.

The choreography and execution of the treatment not only provide visual allure but also deliver a profound and immersive impact. This pioneering concept stands out in the industry, disrupting norms by emphasizing the importance of health insurance.

Talha Bin Mohsin & Mahesh Parab - Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy, said “If our lives weren’t complicated enough, the pace at which our everyday world is evolving makes each day of ours a little more unpredictable. A lot like a video game. This observation is what led us to a unique execution that captured the vulnerability of our lives today. Stressing the natural need for a higher level of protection comes effortlessly to an insurance giant like ICICI Lombard with its innovative suite of insurance products. Almost making ICICI Lombard the Respawn button of our lives." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the promotional film, actual individuals assume roles akin to gaming characters within a virtual setting. The protagonist grapples with decisions, choosing between healthy and non-healthy options, effectively illustrating the repercussions of these choices on their well-being.

The product emerges as an essential ally, empowering individuals to navigate and triumph over life’s challenges. It is symbolically portrayed as a ‘power button,’ akin to a safeguard that enables players to maintain their batteries in the ‘green zone’ or ‘protected zone.’ Whether facing daily obstacles or significant setbacks, these insurance solutions serve as the linchpin of preparedness and resilience, ultimately tilting the odds in favour of the insured.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!