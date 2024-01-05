Money
ICICI Lombard’s health plan tops Mint-Beshak ratings
Aprajita Sharma 5 min read 05 Jan 2024, 06:05 AM IST
Summary
- Apex Plus Plan, the latest version of Health AdvantEdge, is an all-inclusive insurance policy
New Delhi: Are you planning to buy a health insurance policy soon? If so, here is how you can choose the best policy from among the numerous offerings in the market currently. Check its ratings on Mint-Beshak.org, which has come out with an updated list of top health insurance plans available in the country. And, topping this list is ICICI Lombard Health AdvantEdge, an all-inclusive health plan.
