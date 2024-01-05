ICICI Lombard’s health plan tops Mint-Beshak ratings

These are the two important features in any health plan. Take for instance a health plan that has a room rent limit of ₹5,000 per day. “If the actual room cost is ₹10,000 per day, not only will the additional ₹5,000 per day have to be paid by the policyholder but the concept of proportionate deduction will also apply. In such a case where the insurer has only paid 50% of the room rent, it will also pay only 50% of each and every item in the hospital bill," says health insurance expert Aditya Shah. What about single private AC room category? “All rooms like general wards and twin-sharing rooms can be taken without any proportionate deduction, but if you take a suite, the concept of proportionate deduction will come in, thereby limiting your claim," says Shah.