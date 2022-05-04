ICICI Pru launches new annuity plan ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan Flexi

The ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan Flexi Joint Life Annuity option comes with the Waiver of Premium benefit which is useful in case of the demise of the first holder during the premium paying term. In such a scenario, all future premiums are waived off while ensuring the second or joint holder receives a life-long guaranteed regular income upon conclusion of the deferment period. Upon the demise of the joint holder, the total premiums invested are paid out to the nominee(s), which can act as a legacy planning tool, as per the press release.