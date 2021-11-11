NEW DELHI: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday announced the tie-up of its subsidiary NPCI Bharat BillPay with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to provide the latter’s customers the facility of ClickPay.

Under ClickPay, a payment link is sent to customers to enable them to make easy bill payments towards utility bills, EMIs, insurance premiums etc. The link is generated by the biller and clicking on it redirects the customer to the payments page.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance claimed it is the first insurance company to offer the facility of ClickPay to its customers, helping them make payments of renewal premium with ease.

"This convenient and secure two-step process will help customers pay the bills without the hassle of putting in the premium amount, remembering premium payment dates, and going through arduous steps to make the payment," NPCI’s official statement said.

"As a customer-centric organisation it has been our endeavour to provide our customers with easy-to-use interfaces that offer a hassle-free and seamless premium payment experience. We strive to keep improving customer experience and have been leveraging new-age technology and digital platforms to provide our customers with an immersive experience across the policy lifecycle," Ashish Rao, Chief – Customer Experience and Operations, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

"We believe that this unique payment mechanism will offer a seamless insurance premium payment experience to all customers across the country," said Noopur Chaturvedi, CEO, NPCI Bharat BillPay. “We are currently working on integrations with various service providers as well as Consumer Apps for enabling ClickPay, and are confident that this will be a ubiquitous mode of payment in times to come."

Amid recurring payments disruption caused by Reserve Bank of India’s rules on auto-mandates, ClickPay is expected to ease recurring payments experience for customers.

