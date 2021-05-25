ICICI Prudential introduces retirement plan with guaranteed returns

The annuity products enable customers to plan for their retirement and are available in two variants i.e. immediate and deferred annuity. The immediate annuity option allows customers to start receiving regular income immediately by paying a one-time premium. On the other hand, the deferred annuity option gives customers the flexibility to start receiving income in the future, for instance closer to retirement. Customers have the option to defer the start of the income for a maximum period of 10 years. The longer the deferment, the higher would be the income.