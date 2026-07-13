ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund portfolio: 3 new stocks added, GAIL among 4 exits in June

India's largest large cap mutual fund shuffled its portfolio in June by adding three stocks and exiting four. Tata Steel saw the biggest increase in holdings, while GAIL featured among the complete exits.

Kirti Jha
Updated13 Jul 2026, 12:42 PM IST
The fund initiated fresh positions in Bank of Baroda, Hindalco Industries and Oberoi Realty during June. (This is an AI-generated image.)
The fund initiated fresh positions in Bank of Baroda, Hindalco Industries and Oberoi Realty during June. (This is an AI-generated image.)

ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund, India's largest large cap mutual fund with assets under management (AUM) of 79,421 crore, made a series of portfolio changes in June. The fund initiated fresh positions in three companies, exited four stocks and sharply increased its holdings in Tata Steel and Container Corporation of India.

Large cap funds are required to invest at least 80% of their assets in large-cap companies, while the remaining corpus can be allocated to other segments. Here's a look at the key portfolio changes ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund made during June.

Bank of Baroda among new entries, Tata Steel sees biggest increase

The fund initiated fresh positions in Bank of Baroda, Hindalco Industries and Oberoi Realty during June. Among these, Bank of Baroda received the highest allocation at 0.30% of the portfolio.

Fresh stocks added in June

Stock

Sector

June Weight

Bank of BarodaBanking0.30%
Hindalco IndustriesNon-Ferrous Metals0.08%
Oberoi RealtyRealty0.05%

Weight as a percentage of net assets. Source: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Apart from these fresh additions, the fund accumulated more shares of several existing holdings.

Also Read | Quant Small Cap Fund exits Reliance Industries, adds 5 new stocks in June

The sharpest increase was in Tata Steel, where the number of shares held rose by 263% during June. The fund also more than doubled its holdings in Container Corporation of India, while significantly increasing exposure to NHPC, Bajaj Finserv, Havells India, HDFC Asset Management Company and Trent.

Stocks where ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund increased holdings

Stock

May Qty

June Qty

Change (%)

Tata Steel20.32 lakh73.85 lakh+263%
Container Corporation of India17.51 lakh38.44 lakh+120%
NHPC62.03 lakh1.04 crore+68%
Bajaj Finserv17.82 lakh28.23 lakh+58%
Havells India8.86 lakh13.76 lakh+55%
HDFC Asset Management Company2.57 lakh3.97 lakh+55%
Trent6.13 lakh9.25 lakh+51%
Vedanta Aluminium Metal3.95 lakh5.84 lakh+48%
Kotak Mahindra Bank16.00 lakh21.00 lakh+31%
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles8.83 lakh11.39 lakh+29%

Source: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

GAIL among four exits as Tata Power exposure is cut

The June portfolio also saw significant selling activity. While the fund reduced holdings in several existing companies, it made complete exits from four stocks during the month. The four stocks are GAIL (India), Gujarat Pipavav Port, Malco Energy and Talwandi Sabo Power.

Also Read | What did HDFC Flexi Cap buy and sell in June? See the biggest portfolio changes

Besides these complete exits, the fund reduced its holdings in several existing portfolio companies. The sharpest reduction was in Tata Power, followed by Vedanta Iron and Steel, InterGlobe Aviation, ABB India and Larsen & Toubro. It also reduced exposure to ITC Hotels, Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank and Wipro during the month.

Stocks where ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund reduced holdings

Stock

May Qty

June Qty

Change (%)

Tata Power17.48 lakh6.95 lakh-60%
Vedanta Iron and Steel4.25 lakh1.96 lakh-54%
InterGlobe Aviation13.76 lakh9.87 lakh-28%
ABB India3.10 lakh2.29 lakh-26%
Larsen & Toubro1.01 crore87.30 lakh-13%
ITC Hotels1.39 crore1.22 crore-12%
Maruti Suzuki India20.66 lakh18.41 lakh-11%
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care1.24 lakh1.12 lakh-10%
Axis Bank2.77 crore2.51 crore-9%
Wipro73.61 lakh69.86 lakh-5%

Source: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund has delivered an annualised return of 13.75% over the past three years, outperforming the BSE 100 TRI's return of 10.70%. Over the past one year, the fund has declined 1.38%, compared with a 1.88% decline in the benchmark.

Personal FinanceInvestingMutual FundsICICI Prudential
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