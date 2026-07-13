ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund portfolio: 3 new stocks added, GAIL among 4 exits in June

ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund, India's largest large cap mutual fund with assets under management (AUM) of ₹79,421 crore, made a series of portfolio changes in June. The fund initiated fresh positions in three companies, exited four stocks and sharply increased its holdings in Tata Steel and Container Corporation of India.

Large cap funds are required to invest at least 80% of their assets in large-cap companies, while the remaining corpus can be allocated to other segments. Here's a look at the key portfolio changes ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund made during June.

Bank of Baroda among new entries, Tata Steel sees biggest increase The fund initiated fresh positions in Bank of Baroda, Hindalco Industries and Oberoi Realty during June. Among these, Bank of Baroda received the highest allocation at 0.30% of the portfolio.

Fresh stocks added in June

Stock Sector June Weight Bank of Baroda Banking 0.30% Hindalco Industries Non-Ferrous Metals 0.08% Oberoi Realty Realty 0.05% Weight as a percentage of net assets. Source: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Apart from these fresh additions, the fund accumulated more shares of several existing holdings.

Also Read | Quant Small Cap Fund exits Reliance Industries, adds 5 new stocks in June

The sharpest increase was in Tata Steel, where the number of shares held rose by 263% during June. The fund also more than doubled its holdings in Container Corporation of India, while significantly increasing exposure to NHPC, Bajaj Finserv, Havells India, HDFC Asset Management Company and Trent.

Stocks where ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund increased holdings

Stock May Qty June Qty Change (%) Tata Steel 20.32 lakh 73.85 lakh +263% Container Corporation of India 17.51 lakh 38.44 lakh +120% NHPC 62.03 lakh 1.04 crore +68% Bajaj Finserv 17.82 lakh 28.23 lakh +58% Havells India 8.86 lakh 13.76 lakh +55% HDFC Asset Management Company 2.57 lakh 3.97 lakh +55% Trent 6.13 lakh 9.25 lakh +51% Vedanta Aluminium Metal 3.95 lakh 5.84 lakh +48% Kotak Mahindra Bank 16.00 lakh 21.00 lakh +31% Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles 8.83 lakh 11.39 lakh +29% Source: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

GAIL among four exits as Tata Power exposure is cut The June portfolio also saw significant selling activity. While the fund reduced holdings in several existing companies, it made complete exits from four stocks during the month. The four stocks are GAIL (India), Gujarat Pipavav Port, Malco Energy and Talwandi Sabo Power.

Also Read | What did HDFC Flexi Cap buy and sell in June? See the biggest portfolio changes

Besides these complete exits, the fund reduced its holdings in several existing portfolio companies. The sharpest reduction was in Tata Power, followed by Vedanta Iron and Steel, InterGlobe Aviation, ABB India and Larsen & Toubro. It also reduced exposure to ITC Hotels, Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank and Wipro during the month.

Stocks where ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund reduced holdings

Stock May Qty June Qty Change (%) Tata Power 17.48 lakh 6.95 lakh -60% Vedanta Iron and Steel 4.25 lakh 1.96 lakh -54% InterGlobe Aviation 13.76 lakh 9.87 lakh -28% ABB India 3.10 lakh 2.29 lakh -26% Larsen & Toubro 1.01 crore 87.30 lakh -13% ITC Hotels 1.39 crore 1.22 crore -12% Maruti Suzuki India 20.66 lakh 18.41 lakh -11% Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care 1.24 lakh 1.12 lakh -10% Axis Bank 2.77 crore 2.51 crore -9% Wipro 73.61 lakh 69.86 lakh -5% Source: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund