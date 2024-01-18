 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance introduces ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan Flexi with ‘benefit enhancer’; details here | Mint
Thu Jan 18 2024 15:04:53
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance introduces ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan Flexi with ‘benefit enhancer’; details here

MintGenie Team

The ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan Flexi with ‘benefit enhancer’ guarantees a full premium refund, and additionally, the Joint Life option with the premium waiver feature secures the financial well-being of the spouse.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance introduces ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan Flexi with Benefit Enhancer.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance recently introduced the ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan Flexi with “benefit enhancer", the industry's inaugural annuity plan offering customers the flexibility to receive a full premium refund at any point from the date of purchase.

This product offers a variety of annuity options. Customers can opt for a single life option, ensuring income for their lifetime, or choose a joint life option. In the latter, after one annuitant passes away, the income is extended to the spouse, child, parent, or sibling, referred to as the secondary annuitant.

Significantly, the joint life option includes a waiver of the premium feature. In the event of the customer's untimely demise, all future premiums are waived, ensuring the secondary annuitant continues to receive a lifelong guaranteed regular income.

Retirement planning is an essential objective, and unforeseen financial emergencies can jeopardise this goal. To assist customers in overcoming unexpected financial obligations, the product offers a loan facility. This allows customers to stay invested in the product and work towards achieving their retirement planning objectives. Notably, this product aligns with the forthcoming regulations, which seek to guarantee that customers are provided with a fair and suitable surrender value, especially when opting for an early exit from the policy.

Amit Palta, Chief Distribution Officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, “We are delighted to introduce ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan Flexi with Benefit Enhancer, a versatile annuity product designed to address the uncertainties that individuals may face when planning for their retirement. What sets this annuity product apart is the flexibility to get a 100% refund of the premiums paid at any time if they are unable to continue paying premiums."

This insurance offering not only encourages customers to engage in long-term savings but also offers a means of exit for individuals experiencing financial constraints as it avails policyholders of guaranteed life-long income ensuring financial independence in the golden years. Particularly, the waiver of premium benefit ensures continuity of income for the spouse in case of the unfortunate demise of the policyholder.

In light of the growing life expectancy, evolving family structures, and escalating healthcare expenses, individuals need to strategise for retirement using products that ensure a guaranteed income for the entirety of their lives.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published: 18 Jan 2024, 06:28 PM IST
