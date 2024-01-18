ICICI Prudential Life Insurance introduces ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan Flexi with ‘benefit enhancer’; details here
The ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan Flexi with ‘benefit enhancer’ guarantees a full premium refund, and additionally, the Joint Life option with the premium waiver feature secures the financial well-being of the spouse.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance recently introduced the ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan Flexi with “benefit enhancer", the industry's inaugural annuity plan offering customers the flexibility to receive a full premium refund at any point from the date of purchase.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message