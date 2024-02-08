ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launches ‘ICICI Pru Gold Pension Savings’ plan; key things to know
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance introduces ICICI Pru Gold Pension Savings, a new pension product aimed at helping individuals build a retirement corpus. It offers guaranteed capital safety, health check-ups, partial withdrawals, and annual bonuses.
