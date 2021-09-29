ICICI Prudential Life’s Manish Kumar picks four themes for next 10 years

Small-cap stocks have done well over the past one year against large-caps as the NSE Small Cap 100 Index has outperformed the Nifty 50 Index by about 33% over the one-year period ending 31 August. However, if we look at the same over a longer period of 10 years, we find that Nifty has outperformed the NSE Small Cap 100 Index by about 1.5% on an annualized basis. The two have moved together over longer periods with some lead lag. Therefore, to say small-caps have become risky may not be appropriate. There may be a school of thought pointing out that small-cap indices are trading at higher multiples and are expensive and hence riskier. However, we need to be cognizant that it may be simply because of relatively smaller coverage of these stocks as well as lower predictability of earnings in some cases. As a segment of the market, they throw up some good candidates for future winners and one must constantly look at this set to identify the same.

