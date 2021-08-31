ICICI Prudential MF launches ICICI Prudential Alpha Low Vol 30 ETF FOF

Speaking on the launch of the product, Chintan Haria, head-product development & strategy, ICICI Prudential AMC, said, “Multi-style, factor-based funds, also known as smart beta strategy funds, are gaining popularity among investors globally for the synergies of benefits they have to offer in terms of enhanced diversification, reduced volatility, alpha generating opportunities, etc. ICICI Prudential Alpha Low Vol 30 ETF FOF provides investors exposure to a combination of alpha generation opportunities with reduced volatility by investing in ICICI Prudential Alpha Low Vol 30 ETF. This multi-style factor exposure endeavours to provide growth with stability to its investors. Investors looking to create wealth over the long term via multi-style factor strategy may opt to invest in ICICI Prudential Alpha Low Vol 30 ETF FOF." Through this FOF, investors can access a portfolio of stocks from various sectors, based on top combination of alpha and low volatility. It intends to counter the cyclical theory of single factor index structure strategy. While investing through FOF, an investor without a demat account, too, can invest in an ETF through lump sum or SIP.

