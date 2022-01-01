ICICI Prudential MF set to launch India's first silver ETF

Commenting on the launch, Chintan Haria, head-product and strategy, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, said, “We believe silver ETF will be one of the preferred ways for investors to take exposure to silver as one need not worry about the bulky nature of silver, purity, quality or liquidity of the investment. Silver is among the preferred option globally when it comes to investing in precious metals. This is because silver is considered as a store of value, hedge against inflation and has a very limited correlation with other asset classes."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}