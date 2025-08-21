ICICI reward points scam costs driver ₹2.38 lakh; here’s how to stay safe from credit card fraud

A forest department driver in Manavadar, Junagadh, was cheated of ₹2.38 lakh in a well-planned credit card scam, according to a recent report by The Times of India.

The fraud began on February 13 when he received a call from a woman posing as a bank executive, who lured him with the promise of ‘reward points.’ She directed him to download a fake app, icici.apk, and enter his card details, following which unauthorised purchases worth over ₹2.8 lakh were made on high-end mobiles and quick delivery services.

Furthermore, when the victim questioned the deductions, the caller falsely assured him that the amount deducted was temporary and would be refunded along with the reward points. No such refund came, and the driver eventually realised he had been cheated.

This case underlines how scammers use phishing calls, fake applications, and the lure of cashbacks or reward points to trap individuals, exploiting their trust to carry out massive financial scams.

How to stay safe from credit card fraud Given the way scamsters are coming up with unique ways to con individual credit card users. Here are five ways you must take to protect yourself:

Never share your OTP, CVV, or PIN: Legitimate banking institutions never ask credit card users or account holders for confidential details, such as OTPs, CVVs, or PINs, via phone, email, or text messages. Any individual asking you for such information should be categorised as suspicious on an immediate basis. Never panic in such situations. Further, never share your personal information with anyone. Verify the caller’s identity: If someone calling you claims to be from your bank or NBFC, hang up the call. Quickly visit the official website of your banking institution and click on the ‘Contact Us’ section. Speak to the designated customer service team and discuss your entire case for effective guidance. Never rely on any number given by an unknown caller. Use legitimate banking channels only: Always ensure that you avoid clicking on links or text messages sent to you through WhatsApp, SMS, or your email address. To stay safe, use your financial institution's official website or application downloaded only from trusted app stores such as the Google Play Store. Enable real-time transaction alerts: Carefully enable email and SMS alerts for every credit card transaction you make. This can assist you in identifying and swiftly acting against any fraudulent transactions the moment they happen. Report suspicion immediately: If you come across random debits, transactions, or loss of funds without your participation, then always block your credit card promptly. Inform your credit card issuing financial institution, and file a police report swiftly. Early resolution in such cases can limit your financial losses.

Therefore, prudent credit card users should acknowledge the fact that, when it comes to fraud, vigilance, proper verification, and rapid response are their strongest allies.

