ICICI reward points scam costs driver ₹2.38 lakh; here’s how to stay safe from credit card fraud

Credit card frauds are rising as scammers trick users with fake reward points, phishing apps, and unauthorised transactions, highlighting the need for vigilance, secure banking practices, and quick reporting to avoid losses.

Shivam Shukla
Published21 Aug 2025, 10:22 AM IST
Credit card users must stay alert to phishing calls, fake apps, and reward point scams to avoid financial fraud losses.
Credit card users must stay alert to phishing calls, fake apps, and reward point scams to avoid financial fraud losses.(Original images: Pixabay)

A forest department driver in Manavadar, Junagadh, was cheated of 2.38 lakh in a well-planned credit card scam, according to a recent report by The Times of India.

The fraud began on February 13 when he received a call from a woman posing as a bank executive, who lured him with the promise of ‘reward points.’ She directed him to download a fake app, icici.apk, and enter his card details, following which unauthorised purchases worth over 2.8 lakh were made on high-end mobiles and quick delivery services.

Furthermore, when the victim questioned the deductions, the caller falsely assured him that the amount deducted was temporary and would be refunded along with the reward points. No such refund came, and the driver eventually realised he had been cheated. 

Also Read | How to prevent fraud after losing a credit card? A step-by-step guide

This case underlines how scammers use phishing calls, fake applications, and the lure of cashbacks or reward points to trap individuals, exploiting their trust to carry out massive financial scams.

How to stay safe from credit card fraud

Given the way scamsters are coming up with unique ways to con individual credit card users. Here are five ways you must take to protect yourself:

  1. Never share your OTP, CVV, or PIN: Legitimate banking institutions never ask credit card users or account holders for confidential details, such as OTPs, CVVs, or PINs, via phone, email, or text messages. Any individual asking you for such information should be categorised as suspicious on an immediate basis. Never panic in such situations. Further, never share your personal information with anyone.
  2. Verify the caller’s identity: If someone calling you claims to be from your bank or NBFC, hang up the call. Quickly visit the official website of your banking institution and click on the ‘Contact Us’ section. Speak to the designated customer service team and discuss your entire case for effective guidance. Never rely on any number given by an unknown caller.
  3. Use legitimate banking channels only: Always ensure that you avoid clicking on links or text messages sent to you through WhatsApp, SMS, or your email address. To stay safe, use your financial institution's official website or application downloaded only from trusted app stores such as the Google Play Store.
  4. Enable real-time transaction alerts: Carefully enable email and SMS alerts for every credit card transaction you make. This can assist you in identifying and swiftly acting against any fraudulent transactions the moment they happen.
  5. Report suspicion immediately: If you come across random debits, transactions, or loss of funds without your participation, then always block your credit card promptly. Inform your credit card issuing financial institution, and file a police report swiftly. Early resolution in such cases can limit your financial losses.

Also Read | Buying ₹1 lakh iPhone? Should you use credit card or take a personal loan?

Therefore, prudent credit card users should acknowledge the fact that, when it comes to fraud, vigilance, proper verification, and rapid response are their strongest allies.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

 

 

Credit Cards
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceICICI reward points scam costs driver ₹2.38 lakh; here’s how to stay safe from credit card fraud
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.