ICICI reward points scam costs driver ₹2.38 lakh; here’s how to stay safe from credit card fraud

A forest department driver in Manavadar, Junagadh, was cheated of ₹2.38 lakh in a well-planned credit card scam, according to a recent report by The Times of India.
The fraud began on February 13 when he received a call from a woman posing as a bank executive, who lured him with the promise of ‘reward points.’ She directed him to download a fake app, icici.apk, and enter his card details, following which unauthorised purchases worth over ₹2.8 lakh were made on high-end mobiles and quick delivery services.
Furthermore, when the victim questioned the deductions, the caller falsely assured him that the amount deducted was temporary and would be refunded along with the reward points. No such refund came, and the driver eventually realised he had been cheated.
This case underlines how scammers use phishing calls, fake applications, and the lure of cashbacks or reward points to trap individuals, exploiting their trust to carry out massive financial scams.
Given the way scamsters are coming up with unique ways to con individual credit card users. Here are five ways you must take to protect yourself:
Therefore, prudent credit card users should acknowledge the fact that, when it comes to fraud, vigilance, proper verification, and rapid response are their strongest allies.
