ICICIdirect acquires investor community-based networking platform Multipie

“Multipie App, which was launched in October 2021, has been growing at 40%+ month-on-month and enjoys a rating of 4.9 on Playstore and 4.7 on App Store. Within a short period, the Multipie community has grown to be highly engaging on the back of high-quality content (newsletters, infographics, blogs etc.) and moderated discussion boards where users gain market insight. The platform is intuitive and socially integrated, enabling users to export content to their social media handles. Users can link their portfolio with the platform, allowing monitoring as well as participating in focused discussions," the company said in a statement.

