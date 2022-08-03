Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  ICICIdirect acquires investor community-based networking platform Multipie

This is the second such investment by ICICIdirect, after it acquired significant minority stake in Asknbid, a startup in the financial gaming space in October 2021. (File Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read . 04:11 PM ISTLivemint

The platform is intuitive and socially integrated, enabling users to export content to their social media handles. Users can link their portfolio with the platform, allowing monitoring as well as participating in focused discussions

NEW DELHI: ICICIdirect on Wednesday said it has acquired startup Multipie - a web and app-based networking platform for the investor community which enables them to discuss, exchange ideas and share views on stocks and other investment assets.

The transaction involves the acquisition of Multipie App, technology, brand, domain name, user base and other related matters, according to the press release.

“Multipie App, which was launched in October 2021, has been growing at 40%+ month-on-month and enjoys a rating of 4.9 on Playstore and 4.7 on App Store. Within a short period, the Multipie community has grown to be highly engaging on the back of high-quality content (newsletters, infographics, blogs etc.) and moderated discussion boards where users gain market insight. The platform is intuitive and socially integrated, enabling users to export content to their social media handles. Users can link their portfolio with the platform, allowing monitoring as well as participating in focused discussions," the company said in a statement.

ICICIdirect said Multipie has features like stock discovery ideas, import stock portfolio, content creation with stock tags, user tags with Twitter integration and others. The platform also enables members to follow each other and also share their portfolio only with people they chose to. There are several other features in the pipeline, which shall be released over time believes the stock trading platform.

This is the second such investment by ICICIdirect, after it acquired significant minority stake in Asknbid, a startup in the financial gaming space in October 2021.

