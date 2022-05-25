ICICIdirect launches LIFEY, a life-stage investing tool

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
LIFEY will assist customers in smart asset allocation and construction of carefully curated portfolios primarily consisting of mutual funds based on fund selection by ICICIdirect’s research
ICICIdirect, an online platform for investments, protection and loan products has announced the launch of LIFEY - Lifestage Investments for You, a new tool to help its customers meet their lifestage milestones such as owning a new car, purchasing a house, saving for marriage expenses, higher education for children or wealth accumulation for retirement.
In general, life-stage investing entails investing according to a financial plan that undergoes changes with an individual’s / family’s changing life stages. For example, to start with, a young earning individual with no dependents can take some amount of risk while investing. You may want to save for a professional course at this stage. Further on in life, you may want to start saving for buying a home and later for retirement. As you grow older, your aim may be to preserve your capital and have some regular income flow rather that investing your money aggressively to grow your wealth. Life-stage investing takes all such factors into account while designing an investment plan for someone.
“LIFEY will assist customers in smart asset allocation and construction of carefully curated portfolios primarily consisting of mutual funds based on fund selection by ICICIdirect’s research. The recommendations are data-driven, based on customer’s risk-taking appetite, and aims to guide them in their financial journey," said Anupam Guha, Head – Private Wealth, ICICI Securities. LIFEY will help ICICIdirect’s customers with constructing do-it-yourself fund baskets and creating customised milestones as per their personal needs.
According to the press release, LIFEY will take into account an individual’s risk profile while suggesting investment options. Customers will have the flexibility to go for lumpsum or SIPs (systematic investment plan). The tool will come with a dashboard that will help customers keep track of the progress on meeting the milestones. They will also receive timely alerts to help them stay on course.