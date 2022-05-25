ICICIdirect launches LIFEY, a life-stage investing tool

In general, life-stage investing entails investing according to a financial plan that undergoes changes with an individual’s / family’s changing life stages. For example, to start with, a young earning individual with no dependents can take some amount of risk while investing. You may want to save for a professional course at this stage. Further on in life, you may want to start saving for buying a home and later for retirement. As you grow older, your aim may be to preserve your capital and have some regular income flow rather that investing your money aggressively to grow your wealth. Life-stage investing takes all such factors into account while designing an investment plan for someone.