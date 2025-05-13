IDBI Bank credit card: How to contact customer support for quick help

IDBI Bank provides numerous channels through which customers can seek help with credit card and debit card related problems.

Common issues that can be resolved through these channels include billing disputes, transaction queries, card closure, account concerns along with other card related queries.

Customers can reach out to the concerned IDBI Bank officials through email support, phone banking or by visiting their nearest branch.

The bank also provides helpline numbers and online support options through which customers can raise queries and seek guidance. Here are four different ways through which you can reach out to the customer support team of the bank:

1. Call the 24x7 customer care helpline You can speak to an IDBI Bank representative through the following numbers:

Toll-free number : 1800 425 7600

: 1800 425 7600 Landline (Chargeable): 022-4042 6013 These helplines are available in English, Hindi and regional languages. Their services are available 24x7, including Sundays and even public holidays. Further, these helplines can assist in card activation, unauthorised transaction escalation, PIN generation and reward point queries along with other associated services.

Note: The numbers discussed above are illustrative only. For the updated and most recent numbers refer to the official website of IDBI Bank.

2. Email your queries You can also contact IDBI Bank through email for a more detailed or document-based concern:

General credit card queries : idbicards@idbi.co.in

: idbicards@idbi.co.in Transaction disputes : ccdisputes@idbi.co.in

: ccdisputes@idbi.co.in Reward points (Delight points) : membersupport@idbidelight.com

: membersupport@idbidelight.com Attach supporting documents, such as payment proofs or screenshots, for faster resolution. 3. Visit the official website Go to the ‘Credit Card Contact Us’ section of IDBI Bank’s website. It lists all helpline numbers, grievance procedures, escalation levels, and relevant forms. The site also provides updates on card features, charges, and terms & conditions. Customers are advised to regularly check the website for policy changes.

4. Escalate unresolved issues Your issue will be resolved within eight business days. Still, if you are not satisfied with the provided resolution, you can email your grievance to customercare@idbi.co.in or send a written complaint to the customer service centre at the bank’s Mumbai headquarters for the updated details of the address refer to the official website of IDBI Bank.

Do ensure that you state your complaint ID, summary of the problem and contact information for quicker resolution while you reach out to the bank for help. Further, to resolve any doubts or issues related to the same, discuss your problem with the concerned customer service team of the bank.