IDBI Bank extends the validity period of these 2 special fixed deposit schemes

IDBI Bank Amrit Mahotsav FD

On July 01, 2022, IDBI Bank introduced the “Amrit Mahotsav FD" scheme of 500 days. As the name implies, this scheme has a special tenure bucket of 500 days, and IDBI Bank accepts both callable and non-callable deposits under this scheme. On the callable option, the general public will get an interest rate of 6.10% and senior citizens will get an interest rate of 6.60%, whereas on non-callable deposits of up to ₹15 lakh the general public will get an interest rate of 6.20% and senior citizens will get an interest rate of 6.70%. Under this scheme, senior citizens will only be eligible for a 0.50% additional rate, whereas retired senior citizens staff would be eligible for a 1% additional rate. This scheme, which was set to expire on October 31, 2022, has been extended by IDBI Bank until December 31, 2022.