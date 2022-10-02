IDBI Bank extends these two special fixed deposits for retail investors

IDBI Naman Senior Citizen Deposit

This special fixed deposit programme is designed solely for senior citizens, as the name implies. According to the bank's website, the IDBI Naman Senior Citizen Deposit was introduced on April 20, 2022, and is now active through October 31. On the IDBI Naman Senior Citizen Deposit, resident senior citizens will get an additional interest rate of 0.25% over and above the existing additional rate of 0.50% per year, for a total additional benefit of 0.75% over card rates. The tenure of this special fixed deposit programme from IDBI Bank is more than one year and up to ten years. The higher rate will be offered on newly created accounts as well as deposits renewed during the duration of the scheme. The terms and conditions for the aforesaid scheme, as well as all other term deposit features, will remain the same.