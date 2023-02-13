IDBI Bank hikes FD rates up to 8.00% on 700 days tenor effective from today
- The private sector lender IDBI Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The private sector lender IDBI Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. This announcement has come after the RBI hiked the repo rate last week by 25 basis points to 6.50%. Following the modification, the bank is now committing to paying 7.25% for the general public and 8.00% for older adults on special deposits with a 700-day term. The new fixed deposit (FD) interest rates are in effect as of today, February 13, 2023, according to a statement on IDBI Bank's website.
