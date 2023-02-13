IDBI Bank hikes FD rates up to 8.00% on 700 days tenor effective from today

The IDBI Naman Senior Citizen Deposit, a special fixed deposit programme for older adults, was introduced on April 20, 2022 by IDBI Bank. In accordance with this programme, resident senior citizen customers are entitled to receive an additional interest rate of 0.25% over and above the existing prevailing additional rate of 0.50% every year, for a total additional benefit for them of 0.75% over the card rate. The plan is only applicable for maturities greater than one year and up to ten years, and it is only active through the end of 31st March 2023. “rates on IDBI Naman Senior Citizen Deposit (total mark-up 0.75% over Card Rate). Normal mark-up of 1% will be available for Retired Staff Senior Citizens," said IDBI Bank on its website.