IDBI Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Details inside3 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 03:11 PM IST
For fixed deposits below ₹2 crore, the private sector lender IDBI Bank has announced an increase in interest rates. The bank's website states that the increased interest rates are effective as of July 14, 2022. Following the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates across a range of tenors, and deposits maturing in 6 months, 1 day to 270 days, and 1 year to 3 years would reflect the new increase in interest rates for investors.