For fixed deposits below ₹2 crore, the private sector lender IDBI Bank has announced an increase in interest rates. The bank's website states that the increased interest rates are effective as of July 14, 2022. Following the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates across a range of tenors, and deposits maturing in 6 months, 1 day to 270 days, and 1 year to 3 years would reflect the new increase in interest rates for investors.

IDBI Bank FD Rates

The bank will give an interest rate of 2.70 per cent on deposits maturing in 7 days to 30 days, while IDBI Bank will offer a 3.00 per cent interest rate on term deposits maturing in 31 days to 45 days. For deposits that mature in 46 to 60 days, IDBI Bank will pay a 3.25 per cent interest rate, and for term deposits that mature in 61 to 90 days, it will pay a 3.40 per cent interest rate. Domestic term deposits maturing in 91 days to six months will now pay an interest rate of 4.00 per cent, while fixed deposits maturing in six months and one day to 270 days will now carry an interest rate of 4.50 per cent. On term deposits maturing in 271 days up to less than 1 year, IDBI Bank is now offering an interest rate of 4.50% and on term deposits maturing in 1 year to 18 months, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.35%.

Deposits maturing in 18 Months to less than 30 Months will now fetch an interest rate of 5.40% and fixed deposits maturing in 30 Months to less than 3 Years will now fetch an interest rate of 5.50%, IDBI Bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.60% on deposits with a maturity tenure of 3 years to 5 years and 5.75% on deposits maturing in 5 years to 10 years. IDBI Bank will now give an interest rate of 5.75 per cent to the general public and 6.50 per cent to senior citizens on tax-saving fixed deposits of five years. Senior citizen customers of IDBI Bank receive an additional rate of 0.50 per cent over the regular rate on deposits maturing in 7 days to less than 1 year.

Senior citizen customers of IDBI Bank receive an enhanced interest rate of 0.25 per cent over and above the existing additional rate of 0.50 per cent per annum overall mark-up of 0.75 per cent over card rate on deposits maturing in greater than 1 year up to 10 years. This additional interest rate benefit of 0.75% is applicable under IDBI Naman Senior Citizen Deposit and the scheme is valid till 30th September 2022.

Meanwhile, SBI has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of ₹2 Cr and above. SBI increased interest rates on these bulk deposits today, and starting on July 15th, the bank's interest rates on deposits maturing in one year or less than two years will be 50 bps higher than the old rate.