IDBI Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Details inside

IDBI Bank FD Rates

The bank will give an interest rate of 2.70 per cent on deposits maturing in 7 days to 30 days, while IDBI Bank will offer a 3.00 per cent interest rate on term deposits maturing in 31 days to 45 days. For deposits that mature in 46 to 60 days, IDBI Bank will pay a 3.25 per cent interest rate, and for term deposits that mature in 61 to 90 days, it will pay a 3.40 per cent interest rate. Domestic term deposits maturing in 91 days to six months will now pay an interest rate of 4.00 per cent, while fixed deposits maturing in six months and one day to 270 days will now carry an interest rate of 4.50 per cent. On term deposits maturing in 271 days up to less than 1 year, IDBI Bank is now offering an interest rate of 4.50% and on term deposits maturing in 1 year to 18 months, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.35%.