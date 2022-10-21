IDBI Bank introduces festive offers on fixed deposits for a limited time period

The private sector lender IDBI Bank has launched the Amrit Mahotsav FD scheme of 555 days commencing on October 21, 2022, as part of its festive offer.
The private sector lender IDBI Bank has launched the "Amrit Mahotsav FD" scheme of 555 days commencing on October 21, 2022, as part of its festive offer. The bank has launched a special, limited-time offer with an interest rate of 6.90% for a period of 555 days. With effect from October 21, 2022, the Bank has also raised its interest rate offerings on term deposits across a range of maturity periods. The interest rate on a one-year deposit has climbed to 6.75%, while the highest rate for a two-year bucket is now 6.85%. This special limited-time offer, which runs through the end of December 2022, is for the introduction of the Amrit Mahotsav (callable) FD Scheme in 555 days.
The Amrit Mahotsav FD Scheme of 500 Days and 1100 Days will no longer be offered from October 21, 2022, according to the bank. The bank provides a 6.40% interest rate on the "Amrit Mahotsav FD" programme to the general public and a 6.90% interest rate to senior citizens. Senior citizens will only be eligible for the standard markup of 0.50%, and retired senior citizen staff will only be eligible for the standard markup of 1%.
IDBI Bank Special FD For Senior Citizens
The bank introduced the IDBI Naman Senior Citizen Deposit, a special fixed deposit programme for senior citizens, on April 20, 2022. The tenure ranges from more than a year to up to ten years. With regard to this special fixed deposit scheme, IDBI Bank provides its resident senior citizen customers with a higher interest rate of 0.25% over and above the existing additional rate of 0.50% every year, providing a total benefit of 0.75% over the standard rate. The IDBI Naman Senior Citizen Deposit Scheme is in effect until December 31, 2022, and during that time, both new deposits and renewals of existing accounts will be eligible for the additional rate.
IDBI Bank FD Rates
On October 21, 2022, IDBI Bank increased interest rates on term deposits with less than ₹2 Cr across a range of tenors. The bank will give an interest rate of 3.00% on deposits that mature in 7 to 30 days, and 3.35% on deposits that mature in 31 to 45 days. Deposits that mature in 46 to 60 days will now earn 4.00% interest, while those that mature in 61 to 90 days will now earn 4.15% interest. Deposits due in 9 to 6 months will earn interest at a rate of 4.30%, while those maturing in 6 to 1 month to 270 days will earn interest at a rate of 5.10%. IDBI Bank is giving an interest rate of 5.25% on deposits that mature in 271 days or less than a year, and a rate of 6.00% on deposits that mature in a year to 2 years. Deposits maturing in 2 years to 3 years will now offer an interest rate of 6.10% and those maturing in 3 years to 5 years will now offer an interest rate of 6.00%. IDBI Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.80% on deposits maturing in 5 years to 10 years as well as on tax-saving deposits of 5 years.
Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).