IDBI Bank introduces festive offers on fixed deposits for a limited time period

IDBI Bank FD Rates

On October 21, 2022, IDBI Bank increased interest rates on term deposits with less than ₹2 Cr across a range of tenors. The bank will give an interest rate of 3.00% on deposits that mature in 7 to 30 days, and 3.35% on deposits that mature in 31 to 45 days. Deposits that mature in 46 to 60 days will now earn 4.00% interest, while those that mature in 61 to 90 days will now earn 4.15% interest. Deposits due in 9 to 6 months will earn interest at a rate of 4.30%, while those maturing in 6 to 1 month to 270 days will earn interest at a rate of 5.10%. IDBI Bank is giving an interest rate of 5.25% on deposits that mature in 271 days or less than a year, and a rate of 6.00% on deposits that mature in a year to 2 years. Deposits maturing in 2 years to 3 years will now offer an interest rate of 6.10% and those maturing in 3 years to 5 years will now offer an interest rate of 6.00%. IDBI Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.80% on deposits maturing in 5 years to 10 years as well as on tax-saving deposits of 5 years.