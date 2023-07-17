IDBI Bank has introduced a special fixed deposit (FD) scheme for a limited period only. The new scheme of 375 days is effective from July 14, 2023. On a special maturity bucket of 375 days, IDBI Bank offers an interest rate of 7.10% for the general public and 7.60% for senior citizens. IDBI's Amrit Mahotsav FD" for 375 Days and 444 Days is valid up to August 15, 2023, the lender mentioned on its website.

IDBI Bank has introduced a special bucket of “Amrit Mahotsav FD for 375 days" offering a peak rate of 7.60% p.a. valid till August 15, 2023. Besides this, the existing “Amrit Mahotsav FD for 444 days" under the callable option offers a peak rate of 7.65% p.a. and under the non-callable option offers a peak rate of 7.75% p.a.

IDBI Special Non-callable option FD scheme for 444 Days (w.e.f. July 14, 2023)

The interest rate structure of special limited period offers non-callable variants in 444 days:

Special Bucket General/NRE/NRO Senior Citizens

444 Days 7.25% general citizens

444 Days 7.75% senior citizens

Amrit Mahotsav FD" for 375 Days and 444 Days (valid up to August 15, 2023)

On the other hand, IDBI Bank launched the "Amrit Mahotsav FD" scheme of 444 days on 13 February.

IDBI Bank latest FD Rates

IDBI Bank offers an interest rate ranging from 3% to 6.5% on FDs maturing in seven days to five years. These rates are effective from July 14, 2023.

07-30 days 3.00%

31-45 days 3.25%

46- 90 days 4.00%

91-6 months 4.50%

6 months 1 day to < 1 year 5.75%

1 Year to 2 Years (except 375 Days and 444 Days) 6.80%

> 2 Years to 5years 6.50%

> 5 years to 10 years 6.25%

>10 years to 20 years$ 4.80%

5 years 6.50%

IDBI Bank FD Rates for senior citizens

IDBI Bank offers an interest rate ranging from 3.5% to 7% to senior citizens on FDs maturing in seven days to five years to elderly people.

