IDBI Bank introduces special fixed deposit (FD) scheme. Tenure, interest rate, other details here1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 02:42 PM IST
IDBI Bank introduces special fixed deposit scheme with interest rates of 7.10% for general public and 7.60% for senior citizens for 375 days. Valid until August 15, 2023.
IDBI Bank has introduced a special fixed deposit (FD) scheme for a limited period only. The new scheme of 375 days is effective from July 14, 2023. On a special maturity bucket of 375 days, IDBI Bank offers an interest rate of 7.10% for the general public and 7.60% for senior citizens. IDBI's Amrit Mahotsav FD" for 375 Days and 444 Days is valid up to August 15, 2023, the lender mentioned on its website.
