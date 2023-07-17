Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  IDBI Bank introduces special fixed deposit (FD) scheme. Tenure, interest rate, other details here

IDBI Bank introduces special fixed deposit (FD) scheme. Tenure, interest rate, other details here

1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 02:42 PM IST Sangeeta Ojha

IDBI Bank introduces special fixed deposit scheme with interest rates of 7.10% for general public and 7.60% for senior citizens for 375 days. Valid until August 15, 2023.

A man rides his bicycle past the IDBI Bank headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

IDBI Bank has introduced a special fixed deposit (FD) scheme for a limited period only. The new scheme of 375 days is effective from July 14, 2023. On a special maturity bucket of 375 days, IDBI Bank offers an interest rate of 7.10% for the general public and 7.60% for senior citizens. IDBI's Amrit Mahotsav FD" for 375 Days and 444 Days is valid up to August 15, 2023, the lender mentioned on its website.

IDBI Bank has introduced a special fixed deposit (FD) scheme for a limited period only. The new scheme of 375 days is effective from July 14, 2023. On a special maturity bucket of 375 days, IDBI Bank offers an interest rate of 7.10% for the general public and 7.60% for senior citizens. IDBI's Amrit Mahotsav FD" for 375 Days and 444 Days is valid up to August 15, 2023, the lender mentioned on its website.

IDBI Bank has introduced a special bucket of “Amrit Mahotsav FD for 375 days" offering a peak rate of 7.60% p.a. valid till August 15, 2023. Besides this, the existing “Amrit Mahotsav FD for 444 days" under the callable option offers a peak rate of 7.65% p.a. and under the non-callable option offers a peak rate of 7.75% p.a.

IDBI Bank has introduced a special bucket of “Amrit Mahotsav FD for 375 days" offering a peak rate of 7.60% p.a. valid till August 15, 2023. Besides this, the existing “Amrit Mahotsav FD for 444 days" under the callable option offers a peak rate of 7.65% p.a. and under the non-callable option offers a peak rate of 7.75% p.a.

IDBI Special Non-callable option FD scheme for 444 Days (w.e.f. July 14, 2023)

The interest rate structure of special limited period offers non-callable variants in 444 days:

IDBI Special Non-callable option FD scheme for 444 Days (w.e.f. July 14, 2023)

The interest rate structure of special limited period offers non-callable variants in 444 days:

Special Bucket General/NRE/NRO Senior Citizens

Special Bucket General/NRE/NRO Senior Citizens

444 Days 7.25% general citizens

444 Days 7.25% general citizens

444 Days 7.75% senior citizens

444 Days 7.75% senior citizens

Amrit Mahotsav FD" for 375 Days and 444 Days (valid up to August 15, 2023)

Amrit Mahotsav FD" for 375 Days and 444 Days (valid up to August 15, 2023)

On the other hand, IDBI Bank launched the "Amrit Mahotsav FD" scheme of 444 days on 13 February.

On the other hand, IDBI Bank launched the "Amrit Mahotsav FD" scheme of 444 days on 13 February.

IDBI Bank latest FD Rates

IDBI Bank offers an interest rate ranging from 3% to 6.5% on FDs maturing in seven days to five years. These rates are effective from July 14, 2023.

IDBI Bank latest FD Rates

IDBI Bank offers an interest rate ranging from 3% to 6.5% on FDs maturing in seven days to five years. These rates are effective from July 14, 2023.

07-30 days 3.00%

07-30 days 3.00%

31-45 days 3.25%

31-45 days 3.25%

46- 90 days 4.00%

46- 90 days 4.00%

91-6 months 4.50%

91-6 months 4.50%

6 months 1 day to < 1 year 5.75%

6 months 1 day to < 1 year 5.75%

1 Year to 2 Years (except 375 Days and 444 Days) 6.80%

1 Year to 2 Years (except 375 Days and 444 Days) 6.80%

> 2 Years to 5years 6.50%

> 2 Years to 5years 6.50%

> 5 years to 10 years 6.25%

> 5 years to 10 years 6.25%

>10 years to 20 years$ 4.80%

>10 years to 20 years$ 4.80%

5 years 6.50%

5 years 6.50%

IDBI Bank FD Rates for senior citizens

IDBI Bank offers an interest rate ranging from 3.5% to 7% to senior citizens on FDs maturing in seven days to five years to elderly people.

IDBI Bank FD Rates for senior citizens

IDBI Bank offers an interest rate ranging from 3.5% to 7% to senior citizens on FDs maturing in seven days to five years to elderly people.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sangeeta Ojha

A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 02:42 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.