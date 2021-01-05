IDBI Bank launches video KYC facility for opening savings bank accounts

Through the facility, a customer can open a savings account with the lender from the convenience of his/her home or office as there are no physical forms to be filled or visits to be made to the branch, it said in a release.

Suresh Khatanhar, Deputy Managing Director, IDBI Bank after inaugurating a centralized Video-KYC hub at Mumbai said, “VAO – Video KYC Account Opening is yet another step in creating more digital journeys benefiting the customers. This comes close on the heels of the “I Quick" mobile app based account opening and “WhatsApp Banking" facilities the Bank had launched recently. The Bank is endeavouring to make more such customer friendly digital conveniences available for customer delight".

What is Video KYC

Video KYC is a quick and easy way to open savings account from the comforts of your home. It ensures that the online journey for opening savings account remains safe, simple, and fast eliminating the need to visit the branch for KYC

How to Apply?

To open your savings account using video KYC, click here

You can carry out the video KYC on any day except Sundays and Bank Holidays between 10 AM and 6 PM.

IDBI Bank offers an interest rate of 3% on balance above ₹25 lakh to less than ₹50 lakh, and 3.3% for balance ₹50 lakh and above.

The Bank pays interest on deposits as per various deposit schemes. Interest Rates are revised from time to time and made known to public. IDBI Bank gives 2.9% to 5.10 % on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years to general customers, and 50 basis points (BPS) extra to senior citizens on these deposits.

In October 2020, IDBI Bank "implemented the new feature of document embedding facility with Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee messages over SFMS platform of IFTAS through its middleware application i@Connect-SFMS developed by IDBI Intech Limited," the bank had said.

Meanwhile, IDBI Bank on Thursday said it has sold 23 per cent stake in life insurance venture to foreign partner Ageas for ₹507 crore.

